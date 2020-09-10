Atlantic Beach considers lower speed limits, wastewater service along causeway

ATLANTIC BEACH — Requesting a lower speed limit from the N.C. Department of Transportation and extending wastewater service to the Atlantic Beach Causeway are still on the table for the Atlantic Beach Town Council.
The council met for its regular work session Tuesday at the town hall boardroom on West Fort Macon Road and online via Zoom. During the meeting, the council discussed a request from residents to extend the area of the seasonal, 35 mph speed limit along Fort Macon Road, as well as a proposal to allow existing package wastewater treatment plants in town to extend their service along the Causeway.
While no action was taken at Tuesday’s work session, the council intends to hold an informal public comment period at the regular council meeting Monday, Sept. 28 on options the council is considering for the seasonal speed limit change.
“The reason we put the time limits and speed limits on it (part of Fort Macon Road) is for the safety of the people crossing,” Councilman Harry Archer said. “There are a lot of bodies crossing that street.”
Any requests to change the speed limit on a state maintained road, like Fort Macon Road, must be submitted to the NCDOT. The speed limit along most of Fort Macon Road changes from 45 mph to 35 mph each year from March 15 to Oct. 15. However, residents in the Cottages at Bay Ridge condominium complex have requested town officials pursue extending the reduce speed limit west from Cedar Lane to include the road in front of the complex.
Mayor Trace Cooper said town officials are considering three options, leaving the western limit of the seasonal speed limit change where it is, extending it west to the intersection of West Fort Macon Road and Ocean Ridge Drive or extending it to the Atlantic Beach/Pine Knoll Shores town limits. The mayor said at the Aug. 25 council meeting the residents are requesting the extension to allow low-speed vehicles to drive along West Fort Macon Road in their area.
Mayor Pro Tem Danny Navey seemed to support extending the area of the speed limit reduction.
“I think people never want to go 35 mph,” he said. “They’re in a big hurry. I’d rather be wrong on the safer side than the faster side. I voted against (allowing) those golf carts, but now that we’ve got them, we need to protect them.”
Because Fort Macon Road is state maintained, street legal LSVs are allowed on it only in areas with a speed limit of 35 mph or less. The other council members also seemed to support extending the area of the speed limit reduction, but not just to allow LSVs on the road.
“I’m not opposed,” said Councilman M.J. Forrest, “but I think the stronger argument is (speed limit) uniformity along the island.”
Councilman Austin Waters said there aren’t many LSVs on the road in Atlantic Beach outside the summer tourism season.
“I’m just skeptical we’re doing this for the right reasons,” he said.
In other news at Tuesday’s work session, Town Manager David Walker said he and the mayor have been looking into market rates for wastewater services. They’ve been doing this to provide information to the council as they consider allowing package treatment plant owners with extra capacity to extend their service along the Atlantic Beach Causeway.
The causeway serves as the eastern entrance to town and is primarily zoned for commercial businesses. However, due to small lot sizes and a lack of a town sewer system, redevelopment options are limited.
Mr. Walker also said staff is looking at consultants to help with creating stricter development controls if wastewater services are extended along the causeway. He also said The Culliford Group, an engineering firm in Morehead City, is looking at the infrastructure the town would need to create to allow service extension.
Mr. Waters said he’s in support of extending wastewater services. However, he stressed the need for caution on the council’s part.
“We need to be very careful to limit the town’s liability and expenses,” he said.
The following also occurred at Tuesday’s work session:
- Mr. Walker gave the council a tentative schedule of pre-construction activities for the proposed public safety building. A meeting is tentatively scheduled Thursday, Oct. 8 prior to putting the construction contract out to bid. Bids are expected to come in by Thursday, Oct. 15, when staff will be relocated from the buildings to be demolished. Demolition is tentatively scheduled to begin Monday, Nov. 2.
- Mr. Walker informed the council they’ve submitted a list of proposed beach nourishment projects to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for reimbursement.
- Mr. Walker informed the council the first phase of the stormwater drainage improvement project on the west end of town has been put out to bid, which are expected to come in by the end of September.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.