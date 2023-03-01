CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners voted 4-0 Tuesday night to approve the site plan for a new 30-unit townhouse development near the intersection of NC 24 and NC 58.
The board met in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue, with Commissioner Josh Reilly absent.
The planning board had previously recommended approval of the plans for the 30-unit Bridge Point development, which features clusters of townhouses around the site. It’s in front of the Bridge View subdivision and is currently owned by Arcadia Enterprises/Dan Reitz.
During the planning board meeting, the main issue raised was parking; although the plan met the Unified Development Ordinance requirement of 68 spaces, planners didn’t think that was quite enough.
During the time between the planning board’s meeting earlier in February and the Tuesday night monthly board of commissioners’ meeting in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue, project engineer Jonathan McDaniel of Tidewater Associates worked with Reitz to add eight parking spaces.
The land is generally behind Bojangles and GoGas.
Commissioners were also pleased that Reitz and McDaniel included in the plan construction of a road to connect Bridge Point to the adjacent Magens Bay development to the west. That would enable residents of that large development to drive through to the road off Highway 24 that leads into the into and out of Bojangles and GoGas.
That road has a traffic light at Highway 24, so Magens Bay residents could use that light to make easier and safter turns onto the highly congested highway. Currently, they have to enter the highway without a traffic light. Left turns there are particularly harrowing
At the commission meeting Tuesday night, the board’s main concern was recreation space. The UDO requires that for this type of project, 10 percent of the total land be reserved for recreation. If that isn’t done, the developer/owner can make a payment to the town in lieu of the space.
The board discussed with Reitz and McDaniel the idea of Reitz donating a small - .15 of an acre – piece of land that could be used for recreation by Bridge Point residents and the general public.
That likely would not meet the requirement in the UDO, and the developer could use a payment to make up the difference.
During the discussion Tuesday, ideas for use of that space included a pickleball court, a small dog park and a picnic area.
Reitz indicated he was amenable to the small land donation.
Town Manager David Rief said final decisions will be made before the final plat for the project is approved.
Town ownership of the small piece of land would ensure that if residents of Bridge View want to use it, they could.
Commissioners John Nash said at the end of the discussion town commissioners and officials are “excited” about the project.
Development plans for the property go back many years and have taken many forms.
Town commissioners approved Bridge View, with 83 residential lots, in 2021.
Prior to that, then-principal owner Andy Ennett looked to build a mixed-use development of commercial and residential units. However, the effort never got off the ground as Mr. Ennett couldn’t find a buyer, largely because commercial development would have required a waste treatment plant of some sort. He did eventually sell it, but it’s no longer zoned for mixed-use development.
