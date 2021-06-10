BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday detectives with the agency’s Criminal Investigation Division have arrested a Newport man on charges related to the sexual exploitation of minors.
According to a release, the suspect, Caleb Samuel Keene, 21, is charged with five felony counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor and five felony counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Mr. Keene was arrested as the result of an undercover internet crimes against children, or ICAC, investigation, the sheriff’s office said. Detectives from the ICAC task force, along with the Pine Knoll Shores Police Department, began the investigation after discovering the suspect was allegedly in possession of and distributing images and videos of child exploitation online.
The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Newport Thursday morning. Detectives took Mr. Keene into custody and equipment allegedly used to facilitate the crime was seized as evidence.
The ICAC task force was assisted by the Newport Police Department, the State Bureau of Investigation, Naval Criminal Investigations Services and Homeland Security Investigations.
Mr. Keene is being held in the Carteret County jail in Beaufort under a $100,000 secured bond. His first court appearance was scheduled for Thursday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.