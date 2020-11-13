Blaze destroys PKS condominium overnight Thursday

PINE KNOLL SHORES — A condominium in Bogue Shore Club was destroyed by a fire Thursday night after multiple fire departments fought the blaze.
Pine Knoll Shores Fire Chief Jason Baker said Friday morning a neighbor saw flames coming from the back of unit 211, which faces the ocean, at about 10 p.m.
The unit is a vacation home so no one was there at the time of the fire. The condominium complex, at 351 Salter Path Road, was evacuated while firefighters tried to contain the blaze.
There were no major injuries, but Chief Baker said one child who lived in a unit next door was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.
“There was heavy smoke in the area and neighbors had to walk through it and the child had breathed in some of the smoke, but they were OK,” Chief Baker said.
He added that by the time his department, along with firefighters from Indian Beach and Atlantic Beach, arrived on scene, there was heavy smoke in the area.
“We tried to go through the front door, but by the time we arrived, the back of the unit had burned open. With the back of the unit facing the ocean we had 25-mile-an-hour winds feeding the fire so we could barely get in,” he said.
He said crews with a ladder went up from the back and other units fought the fire from the front.
Emerald Isle and Morehead City fire departments also were called in to assist with the effort.
Chief Baker said because it was a concrete structure and the flames were being fueled by heavy winds, it was difficult to fight the blaze.
“It was like a pizza oven. The temperature probably got to 2,000 to 2,500 degrees,” he said.
Crews had the fire under control by about 11:30 p.m., but the unit was a total loss, according to Chief Baker.
In addition, units adjacent and above the apartment sustained smoke damage.
Chief Baker said the condominium property manager was attempting to contact the owner and he did not release the owner’s name.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
