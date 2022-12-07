MOREHEAD CITY — For the sixth consecutive year, a unique Christmas tree at Sea Paws is helping shelter animals at the County Humane Society Animal Shelter on Hibbs Road in Newport.
The Santa Paws Tree is the inspiration of Ruth Jones of Morehead City, who wanted a way to help shelter animals in honor of her beloved golden retriever, Buddy, that died in June 2017.
She came up with the idea of a Santa Paws Tree that allows people to sponsor a homeless pet for Christmas by picking an ornament from a small Christmas tree. Each ornament contains a photo of a shelter animal that the sponsor can help by purchasing food, toys, blankets and other items for Christmas.
Items don’t have to be purchased at Sea Paws. The tree will remain up at the pet supply store at 412-C Evans Street in Morehead City until Dec. 26. That is the day that all food and supplies must be dropped off. Items will be delivered to the shelter Dec. 27.
Sarah Vaughn, co-owner of Sea Paws, said the store enjoys helping shelter animals. She pointed out that the shelter is full and there is tremendous need.
“We want the animals to have a special day like the rest of us do,” she said. “We love to give support to the shelter. They don’t get enough praise and thanks for all they do there.”
Animal shelter manager Rachel Hardin said she appreciated the business offering to host the tree once again to help the shelter pets.
“We’re very grateful and we love that they support us,” Hardin said. “It helps us out a lot.”
She added that the shelter has stayed full, and attributed part of the reason to the economy.
“We’ve had people tell us they can’t afford to take care of their pets or they are having to move into a place that doesn’t allow pets,” she said. “Some people have told us they can’t afford the vet bills.”
She added that adoptions were down as well, and she also attributed part of that to the economy.
“People are just concerned about whether they can afford to take care of a pet,” she said.
As for supply needs at the shelter, Hardin said the shelter was especially in need of cat litter.
A list of suggested supplies for the animals is placed at the bottom of the Santa Paws Tree. Items listed include cat litter, dry cat food, dog food, toys (especially Kong toys), treats, collars (medium and large), cleaning products such as Pine Sol and laundry detergent, towels and washcloths, Kuranda beds and cash donations or gift cards.
Items can be dropped off at Sea Paws 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day except Sundays and Tuesdays, when the store is closed. For more information, contact Sea Paws at 252-648-8522.
For more information about adopting a pet, call the Carteret County Humane Society at 252-247-7744 or go to cchsshelter.com.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
