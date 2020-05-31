Cape Carteret maintains limited town hall access
Cape Carteret town hall reopened for employees Tuesday, but the public is still restricted.
Those who want to do business without doing so online should come to the town hall on Dolphin Street, go to the front door and call the phone number on the door. An employee will come to the door.
In addition, the town’s 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. curfew on roads other than Highway 24, Highway 58 and Taylor Notion Road has expired, according to Town Manager Zach Steffey.
Although the town did not release an official statement canceling the curfew, Mr. Steffey said last week it expired May 9 when North Carolina moved into phase one of Gov. Roy Cooper’s gradual reopening of the state in the mist of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Smart Start will meet
The Carteret Smart Start Board of Directors will meet at 8:15 a.m. Thursday. The meeting will be held via Zoom. Information on logging in to the meeting will be forwarded to board members.
BOE set to meet Wednesday
The Carteret County Board of Elections will conduct its regular meeting in person Wednesday, and plans to abide by social distancing guidelines.
The panel is set to convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday at its offices at 1702 Live Oak St. in Beaufort. The board will meet in the large conference room and members will sit 6 feet apart to avoid contact.
On the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting is an update on the county’s ongoing precinct project to combine the Indian Beach/Salter Path precinct with Pine Knoll Shores and the Cedar Island precinct with Atlantic/Sea Level, an update on the department’s fiscal year 2020-21 budget request and review of possible relocation of the Marshallberg/Smyrna precinct.
A full agenda packet was not released by presstime.
Meetings of the BOE are open to the public.
MHC to hold workshop, budget meeting Wednesday
The city council will hold two back-to-back meetings Wednesday in the council chambers of the municipal building at 202 S. 8th St.
To follow social distancing guidance, the in-person meeting will be recorded and broadcast live online. Residents who wish to attend either meeting should contact City Clerk Cathy Campbell by 3 p.m. Monday at cathy.campbell@moreheadcitync.org or call 252-726-6848, ext. 139.
The first meeting of the day is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. It will serve as the council’s monthly agenda-setting workshop, when the city manager and department heads give council members background information on items set to be included on the regular meeting agenda.
The second meeting, scheduled to begin at noon, is the council’s third in a series of budget workshop going in-depth in the plan. It is the last scheduled budget meeting before a public hearing and final vote on the document Tuesday, June 9, ahead of the new fiscal year starting Wednesday, July 1.
