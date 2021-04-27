Students launch transition program at Croatan to help those from military families

BEAUFORT — With 17% of students enrolled in the Carteret County school system military dependents, educators wanted to celebrate them in April, which is recognized as the Month of the Military Child.
During their April 13 meeting, County Board of Education members unanimously approved a resolution recognizing the month.
In addition, two Croatan High School students shared about their efforts to start a Student 2 Student program, designed to help students from military families transition into a new school and community.
“Student 2 Student is a program that brings military and civilian students together to welcome new students, create a positive environment, support academic excellence and ease transitions,” CHS sophomore Tayla Statham said during the meeting.
Tayla, who is not from a military family, started the program with junior Ryan Michalowicz, who enrolled at CHS as a freshman in 2018. His father is in the U.S. Navy and stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.
Ryan said his family moved to Carteret County during the summer of 2018 from the Washington, D.C., area.
“On my first day (at CHS) I knew one person. To put it simply, my day was terrible,” he said.
However, he continued that thanks to a friendly girl who sat in front of him in his first period class, things quickly changed.
“She actually ended up inviting me to her birthday party a few months later. Now she is one of my best friends. That is the power of reaching out,” Ryan said. “That’s why I was so open to helping to establish a Student 2 Student club at Croatan, and why I think it’s so important to help students form connections with others. Because if she never reached out, I’m not sure where I would be today.”
The junior explained that Student 2 Student makes sure no students sit alone, each has equal opportunity and them become part of their community.
“Student 2 Student is super important and we are excited to bring this opportunity to our high school,” Ryan said.
Tayla agreed it was an important program.
“The children of our armed forces give up so much in a lifestyle that they didn’t even choose — moving away from their home and their friends, as well as the deployment of a parent keeping them apart,” she said. “In our county alone, there are roughly 600 students with one or more parents in the military. Fortunately, there are ways that we can aid them and their adjustment. The Student 2 Student program is perhaps the most effective of these.”
School board member John McLean praised the students for starting the program.
“I commend you both for taking the initiative,” he said. “You never know what making that connection with one student can do.”
CHS principal Kay Zimarino said 38% of the 854 students at her school are from military or military-connected families. That percentage represents 323 students.
“I think Student 2 Student is a wonderful program,” she said in a follow-up email. “It serves to help our military children feel welcome, focuses on a positive and encouraging environment, easing the transition, and quickly establishing new friendships through related and unique experiences as a military child.”
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson also praised the students for starting the program. He further recognized all county schools for their efforts to make military dependent students and their families feel welcome.
The school system is among eight in the state honored by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction earlier this month for their support of military-related students and families during the 2020-21 academic year. The district received the State Superintendent’s Purple Star District Award. The award is given to districts where all of the schools qualify for Purple Star designations for outstanding support of military families.
“I am proud of these efforts across the school system to serve the families of those who serve us through military service,” Dr. Jackson said in a follow-up email regarding schools serving military families. “Schools have plans in place to welcome military families into the area, helping them quickly settle in as their children transition into the school. Children in military families may have to move from state to state as their parent moves from one duty assignment to another. Having a process in place to support these children is important so that they may quickly feel at home in their new school.”
Dr. Jackson further pointed out that having students from military families in classrooms is a benefit to the education experience, as well.
“Children in military families have unique experiences that other children in the school may not have,” he said. “Their experiences add to the richness of class discussions. This week I had a conversation with a member of the Coast Guard stationed at the Coast Guard Base at Fort Macon. They shared with me that their previous duty station was in Alaska where their children previously attended school. I would imagine that very few of our students or teachers have lived in Alaska. Learning about Alaska from a classmate is exciting.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.