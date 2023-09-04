EMERALD ISLE — It’s September, and that means changes on the beach in Emerald Isle.
Paid parking at the main beach accesses – the East and West Ocean Regional Access – will end after Sept. 15, and beach driving season will begin on that date.
Beach driving permit applications for the 2023-24 season are currently available online at www.emeraldisle-nc.org or in person in the Emerald Isle Police Department (EIPD) at 7500 Emerald Drive. Anyone who applies online will receive an email alerting them when the permit is ready to be picked up at the EIPD.
All applicants are required to watch a short educational video and complete a quiz with 80 percent accuracy and must save and attach their results to their application in order to obtain a permit.
Authorized Beach Access Ramps are at the Ocean Drive "dog-leg" near mile marker 15 on N.C.58, Black Skimmer Drive across from the police department and at The Point at the terminus of Inlet Drive at Bogue Court.
The beach driving season will end April 30 and is closed during Easter season, March 3-April 1, 2024.
Paid parking at the beach accesses began on April 15. Two free passes are available for Emerald Isle taxpayers annually. Paid parking ranges from $2-$4 per hour, with a maximum amount paid up to four hours, up to $16.
This year, the town employed 20 lifeguards on the 12 miles of ocean beach.
Emerald Isle's Ocean Rescue Lifeguards will remain on duty through the end of September on a modified schedule.
The lifeguards are employed by the town fire department and are trained under United States Lifesaving Association (USLA)1 standards. All are certified by USLA and based in lifeguard towers at the Eastern and Western Ocean Regional accesses, as well as in red Jeeps roaming the beach. They’ve been on duty since April 1.
Applications for 2024 Ocean Rescue Lifeguards will be available by the end of this year.
