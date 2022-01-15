Cape Carteret expects to open new segment of trail soon

CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday for one long new section of the Cape Carteret Trail and will hold another one soon, as a separate short segment was expected to be finished by Friday.
The section opened Wednesday is along Highway 24 from just east of White Oak Elementary School and connects to an existing segment along Taylor Notion Road.
The latest segment is also along Highway 24, in front of the new but not-yet-open Starbucks, which is on an outparcel of the Carteret Crossing Shopping Center.
That segment was about 50% complete by the end of the day Thursday, and town manager Zach Steffey said he anticipated completion – along with brief traffic flow interruptions on Golfin’ Dolphin Drive – Friday.
This segment ties into an existing trail in front of Walgreens.
“We look forward to holding another ribbon cutting ceremony soon,” Mr. Steffey said.
As with the section opened Wednesday, the work on the segment in front of Starbucks was done by Able Paving and Seal Coating of Jacksonville.
The town is out for bids on yet another segment of trail, which will run along Taylor Notion Road from the Western Carteret Public Library to the entrance to the Ardan Oaks subdivision.
Eventually, the trail is supposed to be a continuous 3.1-mile-long triangle along Highway 24, Taylor Notion Road and Highway 58.
Cape Carteret commissioners approved the trail project in 2015 with an initial goal of completion by 2018. The idea for the bike and pedestrian trail came from Mike Curtis, then the town’s attorney, and the Gateway Alliance for Western Carteret, a business promotion group.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
