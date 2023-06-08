EMERALD ISLE — A project to replace an old culvert that channels water from Archers Creek under Lee Avenue began Monday and should be complete in a couple of weeks.
Residents on and around Lee Avenue are happy the project will improve safety and the condition of the busy street, which runs from Ocean Drive, crosses Highway 58 and connects to Sound Drive.
But almost five years after they began pushing Emerald Isle to replace the culvert, which they believe has clogged Archers Creek and created overgrowth of freshwater vegetation that has left some docks high and dry at times, some residents are also disappointed.
They’re not convinced it will make much if any difference in the stagnant condition of the creek, which runs through much of the town.
Jonathan Casey, one of the Lee Avenue residents and a leader in the push for culvert replacement in 2018, said this week it appears to him the culvert is the same size and is being put in at the same depth, which he thinks is unlikely to increase waterflow and lessen the stagnation that has led to the overgrowth.
He said it’s gotten worse in the years since the residents brought the problem to the attention of the town in 2018. They want Town Manager Matt Zapp to meet with them onsite to discuss the issues. Zapp responded Wednesday that he would do so.
The once tidally-influenced section of the creek, which is a tributary of Bogue Sound, runs behind the Emerald Isle Plantation Shopping Center and the old town hall on the north side of Highway 58. The town’s McLean-Spell Park borders it.
Ideally, Casey said, the creek would be dredged and cleaned up and the freshwater vegetation removed. This section of the creek, however, is designated as a primary nursery area by the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, as it was once a haven for juveniles of many marine species. Dredging permits are almost impossible to obtain for primary nursery areas, even those that no longer function as a PNA or support shellfish.
Casey said he wishes the town would try to get a permit but realizes it’s difficult.
“It would require a big community effort,” he said, involving going through state environmental agencies, including the fisheries division and the Division of Coastal Management.
Casey noted there has been a lot of new development in the area, even during the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic difficulties of the past year or two. That, he said, has likely increased stormwater runoff into the creek, which results in more sedimentation in the creek and more stagnation.
Casey said he can still get his boat to his dock but knows others who rarely if ever can, including his nearby Lee Avenue neighbor, Kevin O’Brien, who lives closer to the culvert and requested the meeting with Zapp.
In his email to the manager requesting a meeting, O’Brien wrote that, “It's been gut-wrenching for those of us with docks on the creek to watch this happen. It's been a very bitter pill to swallow but hope springs eternal.”
Zapp said Thursday the residents have not yet responded with a time and date for the proposed meeting.
As for the culvert, he said, “The Lee Avenue culvert project has been designed by professional engineers and meets all of the federal, state, and local design criteria.”
The work is considered a stormwater management project, and Zapp said he couldn’t at this time answer questions about possible solutions to the residents’ concerns about the health of the creek and the abundance of freshwater vegetation.
Casey, an engineer, had wanted the town to install pre-cast box culvert, which he said would be much larger and increase flow.
There was also at one time a plan to cleanup the western end of the creek – possibly increasing flow – using state grant funds matched by property owners and the town, but it fell through when some property owners didn’t want to participate financially.
Casey said he appreciates that the new culvert and resurfacing of the affected portion of the street will make driving better for motorists, including himself. But he’s also upset that the town didn’t give motorists or residents early notice of when the road would be blocked for the work that began Monday morning.
Numerous vehicles turned around in his driveway before the town put signs up on Highway 58 later in the day. He also said he wonders about the impact on delivery vehicles to the neighborhood before the signs went up.
Casey said Wednesday he does appreciate that the signs warning of the closure went up later Monday and have remained in place when the road has been closed.
The contract for the project was awarded to Thomas Simpson Construction Company of Morehead City for $115,500, paid for with funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
