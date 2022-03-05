School board votes to keep masks optional in buildings, no longer requires them on buses

BEAUFORT — With COVID-19 numbers continuing to decrease in the county, state and nation, the Carteret County Board of Education voted Tuesday to keep masks optional in schools.
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson also announced that effective Feb. 28, masks are no longer required on school buses under new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
After listening to a report by Dr. Jackson on COVID-19 numbers in schools, board member Dennis Goodwin moved to keep masks optional, with John McLean providing the second. The motion passed by a 6-0 vote, with member Travis Day absent from the meeting.
Prior to the vote, Dr. Jackson said, “Last week was the lowest case count in schools this school year. Our exclusions (due to COVID-19 exposure) were down to 22.”
Carteret County Schools reported eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in schools Feb. 18-24. Of the cases reported, six were students and two were employees.
There are currently 7,884 students enrolled in county public schools, with 1,070 employees.
Optional masks have been in effect in county public schools since October. State law requires local boards of education to vote at least once a month on face covering policies.
Dr. Jackson pointed out that the CDC has issued six COVID-19 protocol changes for schools since the beginning of January. One of the latest came Feb. 21 when the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced it would no longer require contact tracing or exclusion from school after a COVID-19 exposure, unless the exposed person shows symptoms and tests positive for the disease.
In other action, the board:
· Approved a $10.29 million budget revision for 2021-22. The revision includes $279,000 in local operating funds and $10 million in federal funds, with much of that due to the appropriation of $4.5 million in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Stabilization, or ESSERS, money to assist with the impacts of COVID-19 on the school district.
· Approved several policy revisions.
· Heard updates on school bond and capital projects.
· Recognized Croatan High School junior Kelsey McCormick for being appointed to the N.C. State Superintendent Advisory Council.
· Recognized CHS junior Angelica Steffy for winning the state wrestling championship Feb. 5 at the N.C. High School Athletic Association Women’s Wrestling Invitational in Greensboro.
· Recognized the 3A men’s 200-yard freestyle relay team from West Carteret High School for winning the state championship Feb. 10 at the NCHSAA 3A swimming/diving championships in Fayetteville.
· Recognized Bridges School teacher Jenny Combs for being selected by the N.C. Association for Middle Level Education as the recipient of the Digital and Teaching Learning Educator to Watch Award.
· Received a presentation from the Arts Council of Carteret County regarding the introduction of the book “Wild Geese Flying” to the board. The arts council is donating the book to all elementary schools and public libraries in Carteret County. Local attorney Deborah VanDyken authored the book, with illustrations by former teacher and Beaufort resident Jamison Ipock. The story takes place Down East, so the council had Ms. VanDyken do a reading to first- and second-grade students at Harkers Island Elementary School on Feb. 11.
Under the consent agenda, the board:
· Approved a $279,000 contract with Curtis Construction for the roof project at White Oak Elementary School.
· Approved an honors level career and technical education course.
· Approved an honors level theater arts/musical theater course.
· Approved personnel matters.
· Approved fundraisers.
