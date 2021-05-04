RALEIGH — N.C. Department of Transportation crews, contractors and volunteers have collected more than 5 million pounds of litter from roadsides this year as part of the agency’s statewide litter removal efforts.
According to a release from NCDOT, this year’s collection included a new spring litter sweep record of 1.4 million pounds of roadside trash removed between April 10-24. The previous spring litter sweep record was set in 2019, when more than 939,000 pounds of litter was collected statewide.
“The people of North Carolina have come together like never before to keep our state clean,” state Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette said. “I thank each and every volunteer that helped us reach this extraordinary goal. We had a great effort during the Spring Litter Sweep, and I hope to see even more out there for the Fall Litter Sweep.”
The department’s fall litter collection event is scheduled to run from Saturday, Sept. 11 to Saturday, Sept. 25.
NCDOT reports the agency and its partners have removed 5.3 million pounds of litter since Jan. 1. The department makes use of state-owned forces and contact services statewide. NCDOT’s Sponsor-A-Highway Program allows businesses, organizations and individuals to sponsor litter removal along roadsides. The department also partners with more than 120,000 participants in the Adopt-A-Highway Program, where volunteers pledge to clean a section of highway at least four times a year.
“Litter is unsightly, costs millions of dollars to clean up and can hurt the environment, tourism and the state’s quality of life,” the release states.
Everyone can do their part to prevent littering by:
- Securing loads before driving.
- Holding onto trash until it can be disposed of properly
- Recycling when possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.