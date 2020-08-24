Parents seek alternative education options during pandemic

MOREHEAD CITY — As parents and students navigate the new normal of education during the coronavirus pandemic, many are seeking options outside the traditional public school setting.
From home-school co-operatives to private schools, several parents said last week they have opted to pull students out of public schools this year because of struggles with the virtual and hybrid options being offered.
Those numbers appear to be reflected in early enrollment figures for the Carteret County public school system. As of Aug. 19, enrollment was at 7,775 students, compared to 7,881 March 10, prior to the March 13 shut down of school buildings due to the coronavirus.
In addition, some churches and organizations are opening their doors to assist parents who are struggling with childcare issues created by restrictions and limited in-person attendance.
“My son was an honor student last year until they went to virtual learning, then he just lost interest in school,” Roseanne Care of Beaufort, who is homeschooling her grandson, Marco Funicello, said. “I just felt I needed to be more involved in his education. It just wasn’t working for him with virtual.”
Marco was a freshman at East Carteret High School last year, and said so far he is enjoying his sophomore home-school experience. He and his grandmother have joined one of the many home-school co-ops that meet in the county.
“I feel like it’s better to go at your own pace. It’s working much better for me,” he said.
Ms. Care enrolled in the home-school co-op Classical Conversations, which involves parents teaching their students at home several days a week, then joining together for group instruction. Ms. Care’s group meets on Fridays at First United Methodist Church in Morehead City.
Lori Vinskus, who leads Classical Conversations, said she has seen an increase in public school parents interested in home schooling this year.
“I’ve noticed a lot of high school parents interested,” she said.
She said there are currently 135 county students involved in the Classical Conversations program, but there are many other home-school students in the county. For 2019-20, the N.C. Division of Non-Public Education showed there were 1,032 home schools registered in the county, representing 1,456 students. Figures were not yet available for the 2020-21 academic year.
Another new venture that will start Monday, Aug. 31 and serve kindergarten through grade five students is a home-school co-op at Teacher’s Pet in Morehead City.
Teacher’s Pet owner Terri Fowler said she had been contacted by several parents who were frustrated with the schedule options offered this year by the public school system.
“The parents that contacted me said they wanted their children in school five days a week,” she said.
To facilitate their needs, she offered space in her business to serve as a home-school co-op five days a week to parents who withdrew their children from public schools and registered them in home-schools. She plans to have certified teachers onsite to assist students with their education. So far 57 students have been registered in the program. She is charging a fee, but said she is keeping the rates as low as possible.
Kelly Burton of Cape Carteret, who had three children at White Oak Elementary School, is among the parents opting for the Teacher’s Pet co-op.
“I’m a nurse and my husband is an engineer on base so trying to do three days of virtual with three children just doesn’t work with our schedules. My two oldest said they didn’t want to do virtual. I love White Oak, but I had to come up with another plan. I wanted them to have face-to-face instruction five days a week.”
Private schools, including St. Egbert Catholic School, a kindergarten through fifth-grade school in Morehead City, and Gramercy Christian School, a kindergarten through 12th grade school in Newport, have experienced an increase in enrollment, as well.
Directors of both schools said they have seen an uptick in public school parents coming to their schools this year because the schools are offering face-to-face instruction five days a week.
St. Egbert Catholic School Principal Kimberlee Felix said Thursday enrollment at her school has increased from 105 students last fall to 125 as of Thursday, and enrollment is capped with waiting lists.
Gramercy Executive Director Kara Withee said enrollment has increased from 250 last fall to 290 students last week.
“This year we split kindergarten, first grade, and second grade, so we have two classes of each. That accounts for most of our growth as I think parents of little kids are struggling the most with the idea of remote learning at such foundational ages.”
At Tiller School, a free public charter school that serves grades kindergarten through five in Beaufort, Executive Director Kelly Riley said the school is following the same schedule as the public schools. Enrollment at Tiller has increased from 207 last fall to 209 for the 2020-21 academic year.
Some county parents are also opting for the N.C. Virtual Academy, an online charter school based in Durham.
In addition to new program options outside the public school system, some churches and organizations are opening their facilities to public school students to assist parents struggling with childcare issues.
Pastor Zack Sanders of Cstone Church in Morehead City said he is opening his church up five days a week to public school students who are attending on the hybrid or virtual schedule.
His wife, former school school teacher Danielle Sanders, said she and her husband had contacted the public schools to see how their church could help.
“We offered our building to them and the schools still provide the lunches,” she said. “We have certified teachers who are helping students if they need it.”
Pastor Sanders said so far the church has 28 students enrolled, and he can take up to 45. The church is charging $60 per week for three-day attendance and $100 per week for five-day attendance. The church is open to students from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“We are charging for the extra cost of utilities and for the extra supplies for cleaning and sanitizing,” he said.
Other unique programs to assist parents with students in public schools are being offered at Camp Albemarle in Newport. Executive Director Tom Hussman said he is offering a program to kindergarten through fifth-grade students attending on the hybrid schedules. Parents can sign students up to attend from 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday, with an additional option to attend Wednesday.
“The idea is to provide an option on the days students aren’t in school for in-person instruction,” he said. “Wednesday is optional since that’s a remote learning day.”
In addition, the camp is offering an after-school program for the same grade levels, targeting students at Newport Elementary, Bogue Sound Elementary and White Oak Elementary schools. The program will operate from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with transportation provided if needed.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.