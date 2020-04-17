MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College officials announced Friday the candidate for the next college president is Dr. Tracy Mancini, the current vice president of instruction and student support.
“I am pleased to announce that the State Board of Community Colleges has approved Dr. Tracy Mancini as a candidate for the College’s next President,” Mike Curtis, Carteret Community College Board of Trustees chairman said in a Friday release. “Pending final contract negotiations and a formal vote by the Board of Trustees, Dr. Mancini will assume the position of President on June 1, 2020.”
The announcement follows board action Tuesday to request a waiver to the traditional multi-candidate search process from the State Board of Community Colleges. That request was approved Friday.
If the move is finalized, Dr. Mancini would replace President Dr. John Hauser, who will retire effective Sunday, May 31.
Dr. Mancini has served in her current role since 2016 and has been with the N.C. Community College System for nearly 20 years, according to the release.
In a subsequent announcement, the college said the trustees will hold a special meeting via Zoom Tuesday at 5 p.m. to go into closed session. Other action is possible.
“The college community supported and encouraged the Board of Trustees in the decision to present Dr. Mancini as a candidate,” Mr. Curtis said in the announcement. “The Trustees are confident that Dr. Mancini will continue her exceptional contributions to our unique community and we look forward to seeing her in this new role.”
In the release, the college said officials had done “thorough research and extensive discussion with local stakeholders.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.