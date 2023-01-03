RALEIGH — The public is invited to attend a Jan. 10 virtual meeting of the state Citizen Advisory Committee for HUD Community Development Block Grant-Mitigation funding. The meeting will be an opportunity for committee members and the public to share feedback on proposed changes to the state’s action plan for use of the federal mitigation funds.
People interested in attending the Citizen Advisory Committee meeting should register at: https://bit.ly/CACmtgJan23.
The virtual meeting will be from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 10.
The public is also encouraged to submit comments on the proposed mitigation action plan changes. More information on the public comment period and how to submit feedback is available on the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) website. Public comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. Jan. 23.
The Citizen Advisory Committee is a 15-member committee established by NCORR and the State Disaster Recovery Task Force to increase transparency in the use of CDBG-MIT funds, request and respond to public comment and input on proposed mitigation activities, and serve as an ongoing public forum to inform CDBG-MIT projects and programs.
Committee members include representatives from areas of North Carolina defined by HUD as “Most Impacted and Distressed” by hurricanes Matthew and/or Florence, as well as those with relevant technical and industry experience.
In addition to mitigation initiatives, NCORR administers programs that include long-term disaster recovery, strategic buyout, resiliency, community development and affordable housing. Learn more about NCORR programs at rebuild.nc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.