MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College will start the 2023 fall semester with two new members of its leadership team.
The fall semester begins Aug. 15.
Cindi Goodwin is the new director of operations and facilities, replacing Steve Sparks, who retired March 1. She started her new position April 3.
Donna Cumbie is the interim vice president of finance and administrative services, replacing Matt Banko, who resigned June 15 to “pursue other personal and professional opportunities,” according to a press release issued by the college Aug. 9.
Cumbie began her post June 19. The college plans to “tentatively” advertise the vice president position January 2024, according to Logan Okun, the director of marketing and public information at the college.
“We are delighted at the arrival of Cindi Goodwin and appointment of Donna Cumbie,” CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said in the press release. “Both of these leaders have extensive experience in their respective fields and a deep commitment to the community college system. They will be invaluable assets on campus as we continue to carry out the mission of Carteret Community College.”
Goodwin comes to CCC with 16 years of experience from Randolph Community College, where she also served as director of facility/operations.
“I am honored to join the Carteret Community College team” Goodwin said. “I am excited about the opportunity to work with the dedicated educators and staff to support the mission of exceptional education for our students and coastal community.”
Goodwin currently serves as the secretary of the NC Association of Community College Facilities Operations and teaches the capital projects course for the Community College Financial Institute. She has also held licenses as a general contractor, real estate broker and a notary. In addition, she holds a NC State University energy management certification and oversees energy savings initiatives for CCC.
As for Cumbie, she has served in various roles at the college for the past 23 years. She has worked as staff assistant in the information technology, distance learning and institutional effectiveness department, as purchasing director, events coordinator, accounts payable manager, and most recently, as executive director of business operations.
“It is truly an honor to assume this role,” Cumbie said. “I am excited by the opportunity to work in tandem with a remarkable and dedicated ensemble of staff, faculty and students.”
Prior to joining CCC in 2000, Cumbie served six years with the US Marine Corps, working as an administrative assistant for a Marine Aircraft Wing section, as an aviation supply manager for a high-level test equipment calibration and repair facility, and as a fiscal manager for an aviation unit. After her Marine Corps career, she worked as a room leader in early childhood education for five years before making the transition to an accountant.
