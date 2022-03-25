MOREHEAD CITY —Trillium Health Resources will host a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Peer Recovery Center, a ministry of Hope Mission of Carteret, 3900 Bridges St., Morehead City, to celebrate the launch of six new mobile integrated care clinics.
Trillium Health Resources’ One Community initiative focuses on addressing health disparities, such as those experienced by residents in rural areas where health providers may be lacking. Trillium is launching the new mobile care clinic in partnership with providers, including Port Health.
The ribbon cutting will celebrate the launch of the initiative and be a time to share about Port Health and the services that will be available in the county.
While specific services at each unit may vary based on the provider and local demands, each is expected to offer mental health screenings, substance use disorder treatment, traditional therapy and more.
As well as county officials, health officials and community partners, county residents are invited to attend.
