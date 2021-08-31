NEWPORT — In a Tuesday afternoon release, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating an alleged murder-suicide in Newport.
The CCSO said the incident reportedly took place at a home off Bobby’s Drive in Newport just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, when deputies were dispatched after being contacted by a concerned family member.
The unidentified family member reportedly received a “disturbing” phone call from their uncle, who allegedly said he was going to shoot his wife before turning the gun on himself.
When they arrived on scene, deputies reportedly found two individuals dead inside the home, the address of which was not given in Tuesday’s release.
The CCSO reported an elderly man was “having trouble caring for his aging wife who was suffering from preexisting medical conditions.”
Officials are withholding further information while they notify next of kin.
This is a developing report.
