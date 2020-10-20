Carteret County voters to decide quarter-cent sales tax question on November ballot

CARTERET COUNTY — As early voting in the 2020 General Election continues across North Carolina, Carteret County voters will notice a referendum question on the ballot asking whether they support a local quarter-cent sales tax increase.
This is the third time in recent elections county commissioners have put the question of a sales tax increase up to the voters. A similar measure appeared on the ballot in the November 2016 and November 2014 general elections, but it failed both times.
The referendum question appears on the ballot as follows: “Local sales and use tax at the rate of one-quarter percent (0.25%) in addition to all other State and local sales and use taxes.” Voters may choose either “for” or “against” the referendum, and it passes if a simple majority of voters select “for.”
If the referendum passes, the local sales tax would be raised a quarter of a percent, from 6.75% to 7%. The state’s base sales tax rate is 4.75% and the current local rate adds an additional 2%. Roughly half of all counties in North Carolina have a sales tax rate of 7% or higher, according to data from the N.C. Department of Revenue.
The County Board of Commissioners, which voted earlier this year to place the question on the Tuesday, Nov. 3 ballot, has expressed support for the measure. State statute prevents the board from specifically obligating how to use revenue generated by the tax, increase, but commissioners have said they wish to use it for waterways management and debt obligation for public schools.
A local group, the Carteret Citizens Advocating Responsible Spending, was formed to help promote the sales tax referendum, as well as a $42 million school bond referendum that appears concurrently. Though the two measures are not directly related, commissioners have said they hope to use some of the additional revenue generated by the sales tax increase to help fund projects outlined by the school bond proposal.
As for waterway management, the county hopes to establish a waterways fund that can be used to help with dredging and other projects for maintaining local waters.
County Manager Tommy Burns previously estimated the sales tax increase could generate an additional $3.6 million in revenue annually. In addition, County Finance Director Dee Meshaw has said approximately 50% of sales tax revenue is generated by non-county residents, which proponents of the referendum say is a potential benefit of the tax.
“We’ve done a tremendous job with keeping our taxes down, and even with this (school) bond and the sales tax increase would keep us in a favorable tax position,” Ed Stack, a member of the citizens’ advocacy group, said during a presentation to Morehead City Council last week in support of the two referendums. “…The other thing about both of these (referendums) is that they both essentially get paid for 50 percent by second homeowners and tourists, and that is the key, really, to what we’re doing here in the county. It’s really a bonus for us.”
If it passes, the sales tax increase would not apply to prescription medications, food items, gasoline and automobiles.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com
