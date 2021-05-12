County health officials plan to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics for 12 to 15 year-olds in June

MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County Health Department and emergency management officials plan to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics for ages 12 to 15 beginning in June after U.S. regulators Monday expanded the use of Pfizer’s shot to children as young as 12.
“We have planned with emergency management to hold vaccine clinics at the (former) Kmart building one time per week beginning the first week of June once final approval is given,” Health Department Director Nina Oliver said Monday during the County Consolidated Human Services board meeting, held via Zoom. The county has used the former Kmart building in Morehead City for its past mass vaccination clinics.
Nationwide, shots could begin as soon as Thursday, after a federal advisory committee issues recommendations for using the two-dose vaccine in 12- to 15-year-olds, according to The Associated Press. An announcement is expected Wednesday.
Ms. Oliver said once further guidance is provided, she and other officials would decide what days the clinics would be offered.
As for vaccinations overall for Carteret, Ms. Oliver said as of Monday, 28.7% of county residents had been fully vaccinated, or 29,270 individuals. Additionally, 30.8% of county residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, or 31,471 individuals.
Those local numbers have begun to lag behind the state at large, with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reporting Tuesday 35.3% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated and 40.2% have received at least one dose. Adjusted for a population age or older, those numbers increase to 44.8% fully vaccinated and 50.7% with at least one dose.
As of Monday, there were 55 active COVID-19 cases in Carteret County, with a total of 4,985 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic in spring 2020. There was one COVID-related hospitalization as of Monday, and there have been 53 deaths.
Due to the decline in demand for appointments, Ms. Oliver said the last mass vaccination clinic was held April 30, but individuals can still receive vaccinations at the health department and other locations.
“The health department will continue to provide the COVID vaccine to the community,” she said. “We will hold COVID vaccine clinics every Friday at the health department.”
Ms. Oliver said she was concerned about the decline in people seeking vaccination.
“There’s been a significant decrease in the demand for vaccinations in the county and across the state and nation,” she said.
Consolidated board member Ed Myers said he was also worried about the loosening of safety precautions with the beginning of tourism season.
“With the restrictions being relaxed, I feel like we’re getting ready to get a pop in the nose,” he said. “It didn’t take long last year when our numbers were low for the numbers to go up in June, July and August.”
Mr. Myers suggested the health department issue a reminder to restaurants and hotels to follow safety protocols as visitation picks up.
Environmental health supervisor Jesse Dail agreed it might be a good idea to send out a public service announcement, but the department does not have the authority to override any executive orders regarding the relaxation of safety restrictions.
Ms. Oliver said she shared Mr. Myers’ concerns and would look into sending out reminders to county restaurants and lodging businesses.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.