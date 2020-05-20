CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County has not received a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 since Thursday, according to a release from county officials.
The county’s total cases remain at 36 confirmed. Of the 36 confirmed cases, two patients are active cases, 31 patients have recovered and satisfied the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services isolation requirements and three patients are deceased.
Carteret County medical providers, including the health department, have collected specimens for COVID-19 testing from 798 patients resulting in 36 positive confirmations, one inconclusive, 742 negative results and 19 pending test results.
While the county has two current active cases, residents should not be complacent the threat of contracting the illness is over. As businesses begin to reopen, residents should continue to follow the health department’s advisement to wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart and wash hands frequently for at least 20 seconds in warm soapy water.
Residents who are experiencing symptoms compatible with COVID-19, such as fever and cough, should immediately self-isolate and contact their health care provider to determine if they need to be tested.
In addition, NCDHHS expanded the COVID-19 testing criteria for certain asymptomatic populations. To determine if you are eligible to receive a test, call your health care provider or the health department.
For more information on COVID-19 in Carteret County, call the citizens inquiry hotline at 252-726-7060.
