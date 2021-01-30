CARTERET COUNTY — The Board of Directors of State Employees Credit Union Foundation recently approved the renewal of the SECU Public Fellows Internship program.
The renewal includes a program expansion to 15 campuses in the University of North Carolina System with an allocation of $1.45 million in funding. This will allow up to 20 in-state undergraduates per campus to be awarded a paid internship position.
Universities participating and serving as program administrators for 2021 include Appalachian State, East Carolina, Elizabeth City State, Fayetteville State, NC A&T State, UNC-Asheville, UNC-Chapel Hill, UNC-Charlotte, UNC-Greensboro, UNC-Pembroke, UNC-Wilmington, N.C. Central, N.C. State, Western Carolina and Winston-Salem State.
The SECU Public Fellows Internship program began in 2015 as a pilot at three universities. It was designed to help build capacity for underserved areas and to reduce talent drain from rural North Carolina communities. Since then, university administrators have placed more than 800 SECU Public Fellows interns at local agencies/organizations, which serve as host sites in 48 counties.
The internships have become an educational and career-enhancing opportunity for interns to develop their professional skills, obtain on-the-job experience and give back to their local communities, while assigned to nonprofit and public sector organizations, according to SECU.
Those wanting more information on the internships should check with their college or university.
