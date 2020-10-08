School board hears policy to align electoral districts

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education heard the first reading of a policy Tuesday that reflects General Assembly action taken in June to line up electoral districts for school board and county commission races.
“This policy adjusts district lines to mirror those of the county commissioners’ lines,” Assistant Superintendent Blair Propst said during the school board meeting, held in the system’s central office on Safrit Drive.
“If county commissioners change their districts in the future, your districts will change as well,” Mr. Propst continued.
Board of Education Chairperson John McLean said the change will help alleviate confusion.
“It was confusing to voters and this just lines them up,” Mr. McLean said, thanking those who worked on the policy, including board attorney Neil Whitford.
The second reading, and expected passage of the policy, will take place at the board’s Wednesday, Nov. 4, meeting.
The BOE petitioned the N.C. General Assembly in January to adopt a bill clarifying electoral districts for school board and county commission electoral races after concerns were raised over differences between the two electoral districts. Board members voted in December 2019 to align the districts, but wanted the N.C. General Assembly to back up their efforts. The General Assembly ratified Senate Bill 796, which adjusted the district lines, in June.
The confusion over district lines was creating complications with respect to filing for school board seats. According to Mr. Whitford, the lines had been changed due to different language in local bills adopted over time by the General Assembly, dating back to at least 1993.
In other action Tuesday, the board is scheduled to:
- Approved revised 2020-21 academic school calendars to reflect changes from moving elementary schools back to full-time, in-class instruction beginning Monday, Oct. 19. Middle schools and high schools will remain on a hybrid in-class and virtual learning schedule due to coronavirus restrictions.
- Approved a $284,961 budget revision that includes $145,661 in state funds and $139,300 in federal funds, with much of those due to receipt of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds due to the coronavirus pandemic.
- Heard the second reading of several new policies and policy revisions.
- Approved a resolution recognizing October as National Principals Month.
- Met in closed session to consider a confidential attorney matter. No action was taken in open session.
- Heard updates on facilities maintenance.
Under the consent agenda, the board:
- Approved school advisory council recommendations.
- Approved a contract with Maxim to provide licensed health care providers for one-on-one nursing services to physically or mentally disabled students. Maxim charges $40 per hour not to exceed eight hours a day.
- Approved contracts with Delta-T Group Inc. and The Stepping Stones group to provide four nurses per company for a total of eight nurses for the 2020-21 school year. The Delta-T group is charging a minimum of $7,500, according to the contract. The Stepping Stones group will provide nurses based on $43 per hour.
- Approved a budget planning calendar.
- Approved a temporary remote learning facility contract form that allows the superintendent to enter into agreements with community organizations to provide remote learning facilities to students during times students can’t be or are not in their regular school buildings during instructional periods.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.