BEAUFORT - Residents came out of their homes and onto the streets Tuesday evening in celebration of National Night Out hosted by the Beaufort Police Department.
The annual community-building event aims to promote togetherness between neighbors, city officials, law enforcement, and fire and medical personnel.
Millions take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide. Each year, neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and much more.
Due to previous COVID-19 restrictions, this is the first time since 2019 that Beaufort has been able to host the gathering.
Representatives from the Beaufort Police Department, Beaufort EMS and Fire Department, Atlantic Beach Police Department, U.S. Park Service, Wildlife Resources Commission, Carteret County Sheriff's Office and Morehead City Police Department all pulled together to make the night happen.
"It's really just a good time," said Police Chief Paul Burdette. "We're very fortunate here in Beaufort because we already have a well-established relationship, so it's just a normal come-together to enjoy each other's company."
Mayor Sharon Harker echoed Burdette's sentiments on fellowship and explained how critical it is for children and their parents to be able to have face-to-face interactions with the various agencies.
"National Night Out shows our commitment to the community and allows our citizens to connect with the people that work and serve them," Harker said. "Our youth get to see our law enforcement in a different way and connect in a different way, so it's really good."
Before the sun set Tuesday, the music deejayed by Lt. James Gaskill of Morehead City, had people dancing to bops such as the "Cha Cha Slide" by DJ Casper and Marcia Griffiths' "Electric Boogie."
The food and drink were also plentiful and donated by Roland's Barbeque, Domino's Pizza, McDonald's, No Name Pizza and Subs, Coca-Cola and Kona Ice.
Additionally, a free bike raffle hosted by Nationwide Insurance and helmets provided by the police department gave the children something to take home and enjoy well after the night had ended.
Local resident Hannah Dunton's favorite part of the event was having her kids get up close and personal with a giant turkey in the petting zoo, which was sponsored by Dennis and Sons Marine Construction of Beaufort.
"He better get out of here before November," Dunton joked.
Sharaun Young of Beaufort said she always looks forward to National Night Out because her children love climbing around the bouncy houses and seeing all of the law enforcement vehicles with their lights on.
"It's great, you know?" Young said. "We missed them last year, but I'm glad they got it going again."
For Lt. David Halsey of Beaufort, the night was all about having fun and creating a solid connection with families in town.
"We don't want our children's first encounter with law enforcement to be in a negative circumstance," Halsey said. "We're trying to build that foundation early on and get to know people. It also puts a name and face behind the badge and lets them know we're all human. We're here to have a good time and make positive relationships."
