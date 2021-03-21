Beaufort commissioners to meet Monday
The Beaufort Board of Commissioners is set to formally consider acceptance of a $23.6 million grant and loan package from the U.S. Department of Agriculture during its Monday work session.
The board will meet virtually at 4 p.m. via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit zoom.us/j/95350666190?pwd=QlpaRjNKd3A5c04rNGZ5TXhmVG0xZz09.
Items for consideration include the formal offer from the USDA for the massive infrastructure project, a budget amendment for an engineering consultant for the effort, three rezoning requests the board conducted public hearings for March 8, a text amendment to the Land Development Ordinance regarding special-use permits, several matters recommended by the planning board this month, a 27-cent solid waste fee increase and more.
The meeting is open to the public.
School board meets Tuesday
The Carteret County Board of Education will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday to consider approval of the 2021-22 county budget request and adoption of the school calendar for next year.
The special called meeting will be in the school system’s administrative office at 107 Safrit Drive in Beaufort.
The meeting will operate within the current COVID-19 restriction guidelines. Audio will be streamed for the public on the school system’s YouTube channel and can also be found on the district’s website, carteretcountyschools.org, under the Board of Education link.
A limited number of chairs for the public will be available to adhere to the social distancing requirements. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-seated basis.
Action is expected to be taken.
Beaufort sets meeting for comp plan update
The public can hear the results of a recent community survey and next steps in Beaufort’s comprehensive plan update during a meeting Tuesday.
The virtual public meeting begins at 6 p.m. and will be held via Zoom. To join, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/83419603327?pwd=U2RPcW5nZmNJaGRmaWdNc3VMRnFEQT09.
Among the topics will be more information about the results of the recently completed community survey and additional ways for the public to participate in the update. The meeting will be conducted by the firm Stewart, which the town hired to update the comprehensive plan and develop a unified development ordinance.
PKS board to meet this week
The Pine Knoll Shores Planning Board will have its regular meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday online via Webinar and at the town hall boardroom at 100 Municipal Circle.
Interested participants may attend the meeting online. A link is available at the town’s website, townofpks.com.
Board cancels Monday meeting
The Beaufort Board of Adjustment’s regular meeting set for Monday has been canceled.
The board is next set to convene at 6 p.m. Monday, April 26.
CHC board meeting set for Monday
The Carteret Health Care Board of Directors will convene Monday in Meeting Room 2 at the hospital at 3500 Arendell St. in Morehead City for its regular meeting beginning in closed session at 9 a.m., followed by an open session at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.