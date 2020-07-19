Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier up for sale
- Parents of teen who drowned off Emerald Isle in 2019 to return with ocean safety message
- Sheriff’s office arrests couple on charges of abducting children
- Carteret County confirms 8 new cases of COVID-19
- Carteret County to host community COVID-19 testing events as positive cases continue to rise
- Emerald Isle takes steps to prepare for hurricanes
- New Carteret County superintendent talks challenging school opening
- Coast Guard rescues fishing boat crew off Cape Lookout
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Only certain black lives matter
- Carteret County confirms 7 new COVID-19 cases Thursday
Images
Videos
Commented
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Only certain black lives matter (30)
- EDITORIAL : Governor’s mask order exposes political hubris (20)
- Buck joins NC sheriffs who won’t enforce mask mandate (19)
- OP-ED: Southern Whites and Blacks can no longer be America's whipping boys and misfits (17)
- EDITORIAL: Governor’s powers remain unchecked (17)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: It's been a rough month (14)
- EDITORIAL: Time is wasting for school plan (14)
- North Carolina requires face coverings statewide (13)
- Sheriff's office announces ‘Operation One by One,’ charges 39 people (12)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We can use this time for good (12)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.