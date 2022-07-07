State swimming advisories have been posted at public accesses in two coastal counties after tests results at those sites found fecal bacteria levels exceed state and federal water quality standards.
North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality recreational water quality officials said Wednesday that warnings were posted at public accesses in Carteret and New Hanover counties.
