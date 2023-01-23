Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op (CCEC) will sponsor eight students for the June 26-30 Cooperative Leadership Camp at Camp Monroe in Laurel Hill.
The event is hosted by the Cooperative Council of North Carolina (CCNC) to educate, connect and promote the cooperative way of doing business and provide a fun learning experience for the teens selected to attend. Sessions will include workshops about co-op farming; financial planning; the electric co-op line worker experience; and the concepts of diversity, equity and inclusion in business.
The deadline to apply is April 30.
“Cooperative Leadership Camp provides an opportunity for students to experience cooperative industries through hands-on activities,” CCEC Communications Director Melissa Glenn said. “Campers not only learn about the cooperative business model, they also gain leadership skills and build friendships.”
Applications for this summer’s Cooperative Leadership Camp are now being accepted from rising high school sophomores, juniors and seniors across North Carolina. Co-op leadership campers are also eligible for the $1,000 Jim Graham college scholarship, which they can apply for during their senior year.
More information and applications are available at https://ccnc.coop/cooperative-leadership-camp.
