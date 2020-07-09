Brodman appointed 12th mayor of Pine Knoll Shores

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Former Town Commissioner John Brodman is now the 12th mayor of Pine Knoll Shores.
The town board of commissioners held its regular meeting Wednesday at town hall, during which the board unanimously appointed Mr. Brodman mayor. He succeeds Ken Jones, who died May 14 while still in office.
State statute allows a municipal board or council to appoint a mayor to complete an unfinished term between municipal elections. The next municipal election is scheduled for 2021.
Mr. Brodman was present at Wednesday’s meeting and took his oath of office shortly after being appointed.
“I accept the appointment with humility,” Mr. Brodman said. “Like everyone else here, I regret the passing of Ken Jones, but I will step in.”
While his current time as mayor is by appointment, Mr. Brodman said he intends to run for election in 2021.
“As your mayor, I’ll do my best to respect the office of mayor and the opinions of the board of commissioners, the staff and the residents of Pine Knoll Shores,” he said. “I’ve always run for a position (previously). While there have been other candidates, I’ve never considered them opponents…they were all neighbors…I look forward to working with you to make our collective experiences the best they can be.”
The board appointed a mayoral search committee, consisting of commissioners Bill Knecht and Alicia Durham, to select nominees for mayor. The committee recommended Mr. Brodman.
While there were five initial candidates, three withdrew, leaving Mr. Brodman and Robert Cox, who ran for mayor in the 2019 election and came in second.
Commissioner Ted Goetzinger, who moved to appoint Mr. Brodman, said everyone nominated was a great candidate.
“I agree (with the board and mayoral committee), John is a great consensus builder,” Mr. Goetzinger said. “He’s been involved in many projects around town.”
Commissioner Clark Edwards, who was acting mayor in the interim, said he believes the situation town officials find themselves in currently is an “abnormal” time.
“I think now is the time to bring the community together,” he said.
Due to gathering restrictions, the public wasn’t allowed to attend the meeting in person. However, several residents and non-resident property owners wrote comments, which Mr. Edwards read during public comment, several pertaining to the appointment.
Some commenters, like John Clark and John Gallagher, were in favor of Mr. Brodman’s appointment. However, others, like Marsh Cobin and John Mandeville, supported Mr. Cox instead.
