DMF extends deadline for 2021 NC Saltwater Fishing Tournament citations

MOREHEAD CITY — Recreational fishermen in Carteret County and beyond who want to commemorate a big saltwater fishing catch in 2021 have extra time this year to apply for a citation from the N.C. Saltwater Fishing Tournament.
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries has extended the application deadline for 2021 citations to Monday, Jan. 31, from the normal deadline of Jan. 15. A citation is an 8.5-by 11-inch certificate, suitable for framing, that has details of the catch and features an illustration of the species caught.
The division issues Saltwater Fishing Tournament citations for exceptional catches of 35 species commonly caught in North Carolina coastal waters.
Fishermen who want to apply for a citation for a harvested fish need to have had the fish weighed at a certified weigh station. The list of participating weigh stations and additional information about the program can be found at N.C. Saltwater Fishing Tournament. Anglers who wish to apply for a citation for a released fish may submit the application online.
More information on the N.C. Saltwater Fishing Tournament is available at the website deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/public-information-and-education/coastal-fishing-information/nc-saltwater-fishing-tournament.
The 2021 tournament weight and length requirement table is available online at the website deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/news-media/2021-north-carolina-saltwater-fishing-tournament-table.
