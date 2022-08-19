CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point’s long-awaited kayak launch in Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park is open and getting some use.
Town Commissioner John Nash – a big proponent of the project to get grants and build the launch – said it looks great, functions well and is about 98 percent complete.
“There are just a couple of things left to do, and town staff is going to do that when they can,” he said.
“We’re very happy it’s open,” Nash continued. “We think it’s one of the best kayak launches in the area.
The launch is 16-by-26-foot floating platform with two slips. One of the slips is 3 feet wide and is ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessible.
The second is a 4-foot-wide, open-water slip suitable for canoes, paddleboards and kayaks with rudders or other subsurface extensions.
The floating dock is accessed from the right side of the existing pier, which the town had constructed to replace an old, dilapidated pier in place when the town bought the land for the park.
Nash said the town’s contractor customized the launch to make it easier for those in wheelchairs to get from the pier to the launch.
In addition, he said, the town plans to put a canopy up so those who are in wheelchairs can keep them out of direct sun while they’re out on the water.
“One thing we heard from people is that you don’t want to come back to your wheelchair after a two-hour kayak and find it blazing hot,” he said.
The next project in the park is to create a small parking lot near the ramp, with a walkway – again ADA compliant – from the lot to the launch.
“We have identified the materials, and we’ll get that done as soon as we can,” Nash said.
Friday morning, in rain, two brothers who were camping nearby kayaked by, saw the new facility, got out to check it out and liked it, Nash said.
“We think it will get a lot of use,” he added.
The town recently got the state Department of Transportation to put up a sign off Highway 24 to direct people to the park, which is at the end of Masonic Avenue.
The town received a state Division of Coastal Management grant for the project, and the grant covers 75% of costs up to a $60,000 maximum. The total cost is about $91,000.
People have been launching kayaks, canoes and paddleboards at a couple sites in the park, one near a pier and another where a sign indicates a “temporary kayak launch” site.
The town bought the land for the scenic 56-acre park on Boathouse Creek and White Oak River in April 2019 from the N.C. Masons for $2.8, after a successful local bond referendum with the intent of offering passive recreation and providing a stormwater runoff buffer between nearby residential development and the river to protect and enhance water quality
Most of the park, which opened in November 2019, is covered by a conservation easement included in the terms of a state grant the town received to help pay for the purchase. That limits where facilities, such as an already constructed gazebo and future restrooms, can be built.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.