MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County Master Gardener Volunteer Association will offer a $1,000 scholarship to a resident of Carteret County who is enrolled in or planning to attend a college or university to pursue a field of study in horticulture, botany, agriculture or related plant science.
Students must have at least a B average and demonstrate financial need.
Scholarship applications will be available in the guidance offices at the three county high schools and Carteret County Community College, as well as at the N.C. State Extension office at the CMAST Building at 303 College Drive in Morehead City.
Master Gardeners raise the funds for this scholarship primarily from the sale of plants and gardening gloves. This year’s Annual Plant Sale is scheduled for Friday-Saturday, April 23-24 on the grounds of the Beaufort Historical Association on Turner Street in Beaufort.
The Carteret County Master Gardener Volunteer Association is under the auspices of the N. C. State Cooperative Extension.
