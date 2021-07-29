MOREHEAD CITY — State recreational water quality officials have lifted a swimming advisory at a public access to Bogue Sound in Morehead City.
According to a release from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, which monitors more than 200 sites throughout the state as part of the N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program, the advisory was lifted because water testing shows bacteria levels have dropped below the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s standards for swimming and water play.
The advisory was posted July 20 at the public access to Bogue Sound at Sunset Drive in Morehead City. The site showed a monthly average of the bacteria enterococci above the EPA-mandated level of 35 enterococci per 100 milliliters of water, the standard for high-use sites.
Subsequent testing of water samples collected at the Sunset Drive site found bacteria levels have fallen below the EPA standard. The sign advising against swimming, skiing or other activities involving contact with the water has been removed.
Meanwhile, a swimming advisory remains in effect at another site in Morehead City due to elevated levels of enterococci. The sound-side 16th Street public beach access has been closed since July 7 for a water quality advisory. That is the only advisory currently in effect in the state.
According to water quality officials, enterococci, the bacteria group used for testing, are found in the intestines of warm-blooded animals. While it is not known to cause illness, scientific studies show enterococci may indicate the presence of other disease-causing organisms. People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the standards have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness or skin infections.
Coastal recreational waters in North Carolina are generally clean. However, it is important to continue monitoring them and inform the public of any localized problems, the NCDEQ said in its release. The Recreational Water Quality Program samples 213 sites in coastal waters throughout the state, most of them on a weekly basis from April through October.
To view a map of the testing sites involved in the water quality program, visit deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/shellfish-sanitation-and-recreational-water-quality/recreational.
