Fisheries managers seeing more red snapper, but study indicates other species can handle growing population

BEAUFORT — Interstate fishery managers are seeing more red snapper in federal waters, including those off North Carolina, and other species should be able to handle the change.
This was a takeaway message from a presentation given Dec. 7 during the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council’s weeklong meeting. The interstate fishery management agency with jurisdiction in the federal waters off the south Atlantic states met last week at Beaufort Hotel on Lennoxville Road. The council’s snapper-grouper committee received a presentation from Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute on a project modeling the potential effects of high recruitment in the red snapper stocks along the Southern U.S. coast.
“What we’re doing is scenario testing,” Florida FWRI marine biologist Lauren Gentry said. “We don’t use these models to suggest quotas, we just explore ‘what if’ scenarios.”
According to Ms. Gentry, the SAFMC has noticed an overall increase in the red snapper biomass in federal waters off the southern U.S.
She said Florida FWRI used Ecopath and Ecosim, two modeling software programs frequently used for these sorts of efforts, to project potential effects to other fish species if red snapper stocks continue to grow. According to the modeling results, there are some marine species which may be affected by growing numbers of red snapper, due to either overlapping food sources or the snappers preying on them. However, other species may benefit from more red snapper being around. In either case, the total effects on other species was estimated to be less than a 5% decline in their biomass.
“Red snapper are generalist predators,” Ms. Gentry said, meaning a predator that doesn’t focus on any one species as a food source. “Because this is a generalist predator, the effects the to any one species is minimal.”
In other news at the meeting Dec. 7, the council is considering pursuing a new recreational snapper-grouper license for federal waters in order to get more data on recreational snapper-grouper landings.
Snapper-grouper advisory panel Chairman Jim Hull said the panel has been discussing ways to reduce discards, including commercial gear modifications. He said the panel thinks outreach to commercial fishermen would be a better means of getting gear modified than requiring it through regulations.
“Regional differences (in discards) and complimentary state management needs to be considered,” he said.
On the recreational side of the snapper-grouper fishery, Mr. Hull said the panel supported increasing recreational fishing accountability, i.e. having some way of gathering data on recreational fishing activity, landings and other factors. He said the panel highly supported creating some form of licensing and recreational landing reporting system.
Creating a new license program may prove difficult if the council elects to follow this suggestion. State-administered licenses would require legislative action to create, while a federal license would require congressional approval.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.