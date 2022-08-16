BEAUFORT - The issue of election integrity was again raised before the County Board of Commissioners Monday evening in Beaufort.
Several representatives from volunteer group Carteret County Votes Count (CCVC) took to the podium during the period for public comment to share their findings and views with those in attendance.
The group has held a persistent presence the past few months at commissioner meetings across the county, questioning the legality of the election result using public voter data gathered from the Federal Board of Elections.
In previous discussions with officials, members from CCVC allege approximately 1,500 voters in Carteret County were illegally registered through means such as addresses from local marinas, RV trailer parks, campgrounds and outdated or non-existent addresses.
The group also claims to have found duplicate registrations and people registering business addresses and properties that have not been lived in since before the 2020 election.
Speaking first Monday was Shirley Redford of Newport, who was primarily concerned with the planned purging of 2020 voter data scheduled for Sept. 3.
"I cannot sit back and do nothing and think that my children and grandchildren could end up living in a country run by a socialistic government," Redford said. "Cleaning up the voter registration is very time consuming, and we need more time."
Speaker Lillian Caraway also made a plea for more time to comb through the data, citing the group's mission to fix any discrepancies in voter registration before the next election.
"We recently uncovered individuals claiming to live and vote from our local marinas," Caraway said. "Management there informed us that those individuals never moored their boats there, yet they listed it as their legal voting address. When we reveal these things, we work with the Board of Elections staff to research and resolve, but we need more time."
Another issue of note was raised by Jason Jehorek of Raleigh concerning "very strange" mail-in voting data.
Jehorek presented a detailed spreadsheet of numbers to commissioners illustrating how results of the mail-in votes did not reflect the ratio of votes seen in person on election day.
"Republicans won every race in Carteret County, but all Republicans lost the mail-in vote," Jehorek said. "You guys know your community. Does this make any sense?"
After the presentations from CCVC, all of the board members expressed interest in further investigation of the data.
Commissioner Jimmy Farrington characterized the 2020 results as suspicious considering the historical leanings of Carteret County voters.
"We're essentially a 70-percent red to blue county, and when the absentee ballots come in, all that kind of stuff reflects a real semblance of the same thing," Farrington said. "That was flipped in some cases three-to-one. There's no doubt there's an abnormality, and it causes suspicion."
Chairman Ed Wheatly echoed Farrington's statements, showing concern about discrepancies with the demographic data.
"I had no idea about the mail-in voting being as it stated it was," Wheatly said. "I can't imagine widespread abnormality like that, and I am very interested in looking into it even more so."
According to data from the State Board of Elections, 13,352 ballots were cast in Carteret County in May's primary election, approximately one-fourth of the 52,769 registered voters in the county.
Cheri Beasley (D) and Ted Budd (R) won their respective party's nominations and will face off Nov. 8 for the state's open Senate seat.
Incumbent Republican Senator Richard Burr announced in 2016 that he would not seek reelection in 2022.
Budd, who is endorsed by former president Donald Trump, carried 72% of Republican ballots in Carteret County with 7,680 votes, while Beasley received 68% of Democrat's support with 1,704 ballots.
Statewide data, however, shows Beasley slightly ahead with a margin of 501,618 votes to Budd's 448,035 votes. Budd failed to win the majority by only 86 votes in Mecklenburg County, home of Charlotte, where he was defeated by fellow republican Pat McCrory.
For those unsure of their current registration status or voting location, a government website is updated daily at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/.
Speaking on behalf of the League of Women Voters was Carol Geer.
Geer disagreed with the suspicion cast by the members of Carteret County Votes Counts and said neither she nor her organization endorses any efforts in Carteret County alleging election fraud.
"We fully support our Board of Elections and are not aware of any instances of voter fraud," Geer said. "We also have issues with the integrity and the sources of (CCVC)'s data."
