Council considers freeboard requirement, neighborhood ordinance

ATLANTIC BEACH — Early next year, Atlantic Beach officials will discuss adding freeboard to building requirements and proposed neighborhood preservation ordinance amendments.
The council met Monday via Zoom and in the town hall boardroom at 125 West Fort Macon Road. During the meeting, the council unanimously set public hearings for the regular council meeting Monday, Feb. 22 for proposed Unified Development Ordinance amendments.
Planning and Zoning Director Michelle Eitner said one set of amendments, proposed by staff, will add 1 foot of freeboard – height a given structure is built above the base flood elevation – to the town’s building requirements.
“This is to maintain community rating system class,” Ms. Eitner said, referring to the National Flood Insurance Program’s Community Rating System, which in part helps determine flood insurance rates.
The other set, proposed by Ocean Ridge Preservation Association, is a request to preserve the residential nature of the Ocean Ridge Drive neighborhood. These proposed amendments go before the planning board at its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Monday’s meeting was the council’s last in the existing boardroom, as officials are moving in advance of the public safety and administration complex to be built on the site. The project will replace the town hall, police station and fire station, and the new complex will occupy the existing buildings’ locations, as well as the location of the former public works building, which has already been demolished.
“We come to the end of an era in this boardroom and the end of 2021,” Mayor Trace Cooper said.
Town hall functions have moved to temporary office space at Atlantic Station shopping center on West Fort Macon Road.
“We’re making preparations to move the police department the first week of January,” Town Manger David Walker said, “after which the demolition is scheduled to begin.”
In other news at Monday’s meeting, the council opened the public hearing for a rezoning request for the parcels at 127 and 129 New Bern St. No comments were made, and the hearing is being continued until the next regular council meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11.
Ocean Reef Investments LLC representative Phil Lewis has requested rezoning the two lots from RSW (single-family residential with a wide yard) district to RMF (residential multi-family) district.
Ms. Eitner said there was a duplex on these two lots previously.
“It’s possible this was zoned incorrectly,” she said, “as it has features like other (RMF) lots on New Bern Street.”
The following also occurred at Monday’s meeting:
- The council unanimously reappointed Curt Winbourne, Fred Dean, Mark Ferrell and Sharron Wilson to the planning board.
- The council unanimously approved a resolution to commit funds for the Water Resources Development Project Grant shallow draft navigational channel dredging.
- The council received a presentation of the N.C. League of Municipalities Law Enforcement Risk Review. NCLM Public Safety Risk Management Consultant Matthew Selves said the Atlantic Beach Police Department passed its review.
- The council unanimously approved the meeting’s consent agenda, including a resolution honoring former Councilman Lacy Henry, who died Dec. 12.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.