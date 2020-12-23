County reports 10 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday as active cases decline

CARTERET COUNTY — The number of active COVID-19 cases in Carteret County continued to tick downward Wednesday as officials reported one of the smallest daily increases in confirmed cases seen in several weeks.
Health officials reported 10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases heading into the long holiday weekend for 2,656 total cases confirmed since March.
The County Health Department noted the Wednesday report will be its last until county offices reopen after the holiday Tuesday.
Active cases stood at 325 Wednesday, down from 352 reported Tuesday. However, the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Carteret Health Care increased by two up to 11 hospitalizations.
Health officials report 2,306 people in Carteret County have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and 25 people have died.
