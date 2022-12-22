MOREHEAD CITY — Nearly 90 residents of Ekklesia Apartments, a senior living community, received early Christmas gifts and a party Dec. 21 thanks to Project Christmas Cheer and the Sports Center in Morehead City.
The Sports Center sponsored Angel Trees for seniors and children whose families applied for assistance through Project Christmas Cheer (PCC). The nonprofit PCC organization takes applications from families in need and then places the seniors’ and children’s names on Angel Trees for people to select and purchase gifts for.
The Sports Center hosted trees for seniors and children. One Harbor Church in Morehead City also hosted a tree for children.
Thanks to an outpouring of support from the community, 168 seniors who applied received gifts. In addition, 648 children received presents.
“What everyone did made this such a huge success,” Jeanne Ellegate, co-coordinator of PCC, said. “It really did take a village. This community, from the young to the older, is just amazing.”
This is the first time PCC and the Sports Center have sponsored an Angel Tree for seniors, according to Ellegate.
“The Sports Center volunteered to do a senior tree and, seniors were adopted by members of the community,” Ellegate said. “For us, this has been amazing because they also took on about 400 children in addition to 100 seniors.”
Many seniors were also assisted by First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City and the West Carteret High School band.
Diane Poag, president of the PCC Board of Directors, said the community effort was a way to let seniors know there are people who care about them.
“At this stage of life, we want you to know you are not forgotten,” Poag told the packed-out crowd of seniors in the activity room. “If you ever get down, know you are loved and thought of.”
In addition to Christmas gifts, PCC provided each senior a $100 gift card.
Brittany Suplicki, a trainer at the Sports Center who organized the Angel Trees, said she was excited about hosting an additional tree for seniors this year.
“It just seemed like the natural thing to do,” Suplicki said. “Our customers at the Sports Center are super excited each year when the Angel Tree goes up, and they are super generous.”
Marion Cunningham, service coordinator for Ekklesia, said she was grateful to the community for their support of the residents.
“About 88 of our 100 residents applied for assistance, and all received gifts,” Cunningham said. “They are so excited about this. Many of them plan to use the gift cards to do their Christmas shopping.”
Ekklesia resident Sandra Danza said she was thankful for the community’s kindness.
“It’s awesome,” she said. “A lot of us don’t have family here. It’s special to get the gifts. It really makes you feel good.”
Resident Jerry Brunton agreed.
“All of the people bringing this stuff — it does make us feel like we’re not forgotten,” she said.
Resident Pauline Flowers said, “It lets us know that Jesus loves us and cares for us. It’s so great and a blessing that people would give to us.”
