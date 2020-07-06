MOREHEAD CITY — Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School Principal DeAnne Rosen confirmed Monday she has resigned her position at the school.
In an email, Ms. Rosen said, “I am a true advocate for Cooperative Innovative High Schools and will always be a supporter of MaST. I have decided to take more of a non-traditional approach to my career in education. My new position will be announced soon.”
She further said, “I will continue to advocate for MaST as another option in our county. This opportunity is needed to meet the needs of all students in our area.”
Ms. Rosen did not say when her resignation takes effect or what her new position will be.
Carteret County Schools did not immediately respond to the News-Times regarding Ms. Rosen’s resignation.
It’s been a hard road for Ms. Rosen since she accepted the principal position at MaST, which opened its doors on the campus of Carteret Community College in August 2018 with 50 freshmen. The school allows students to earn high school and college credits simultaneously.
The school began facing a lack of state funds for the 2019-20 year, which led to a heated and public battle between MaST parents and supporters and some members of the Carteret County Board of Education during the summer of 2019.
While the school operated last year with local, state and CCC funds, finances were once again brought up in June because the General Assembly has not yet passed its 2020-21 budget.
The BOE, citing lack of state funds, voted in June to suspend having a freshman class for the 2020-21 academic year. Instead, officials said they wanted to concentrate on building up the number of sophomores and juniors at the school.
Because the school’s enrollment fell below 100 students, the school system will not receive state funding for the MaST principal position. The county is picking up the cost for the job.
Ms. Rosen’s salary was $105,000, including benefits. The county also funds six other positions at the school.
