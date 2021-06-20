Beaufort planners to meet Monday
The Beaufort Planning Board will hear from the public on a request for a special-use permit to allow a gas station along Lennoxville Road when it meets for its June session Monday.
The board convenes at 6 p.m. virtually via Zoom. The public can join by visiting zoom.us/j/91054394569?pwd=dzVKQm1sUjh0QzNIZUpYZm5QZ2Y0UT09.
The request for the permit for the gas station at 1550 Lennoxville Road was submitted by Jim Dandy Stores for the 0.478-acre parcel that is currently occupied by Austin Veterinary Animal Hospital. The Coastal Area Management Act land-use plan identifies the property as medium-density residential. The board will host a public hearing on the matter.
The panel will host an additional public hearing on a request to rezone 100 Fairview Drive and 1310 Live Oak St. from B-1 (general business) to TCA (townhomes, condominiums and apartments). The properties are near the intersection of Live Oak Street and Highway 101.
Other items before the planning board for a recommendation include a site plan for a transportation center and preliminary plat for Front Street Village, a final plat for phase two of Palmetto Plantation at Olde Beaufort Village and a final plat for Live Oak Commons. The board will also consider approval of minutes from its May 17 meeting.
Authority meets Thursday to consider budget
The Carteret County-Beaufort Airport Authority will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday for its regular monthly meeting.
The meeting will be held virtually over Zoom. An agenda containing the Zoom link will be made available online prior to the meeting at public.onboard.passageways.com/Organization/iXx2K7CX7bj9F5D0xhDa9EQjBbu3kdKyCRINWRCQigsA.
The authority, which oversees operations of the Michael J. Smith Field Airport in Beaufort, is scheduled to adopt the recommended fiscal 2021-22 budget, which totals $302,812.
Beaufort steering committee to meet
The Beaufort Coastal Area Management Act/Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee will convene at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The panel will meet virtually via Zoom and in person at the town train depot at the corner of Broad and Pollock streets. To join via Zoom, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/86541560095?pwd=aDhFdmJtU1crY201Vk1OeFBNeVpLQT09.
The panel will review the schedule, get a status update and discuss character areas, the future land-use map and goals, as well as other agenda items.
The meeting is open to the public, but there is no public comment.
Bogue council to meet Monday
The Bogue Town Council will meet for its regular session Monday at 6 p.m. in the town hall off Chimney Branch Road.
The meeting is open to the public.
Planning board to meet Monday
The Newport Planning Board is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard.
The meeting is open to the public.
PKS planners to meet Tuesday
The Pine Knoll Shores Planning Board will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the town hall boardroom at 100 Municipal Circle.
The meeting is open to the public. Interested participants may also join the meeting online via Webinar. Registration is available at the website register.gotowebinar.com/rt/8578573750851845902.
