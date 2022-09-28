CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County Emergency Services is closely monitoring the track of Hurricane Ian after it made landfall Wednesday in central Florida as a Category 4 hurricane.
“Carteret County Emergency Services is closely monitoring Hurricane Ian and county staff are prepared to act to ensure our community is as ready as it can be,” Emergency Services Director Stephen Rea said in a press release issued by the county Wednesday afternoon. “Carteret County residents should continue to check their local weather outlets for updated storm forecasts and complete their personal preparations.”
After landfall in Florida, Ian is expected to continue northeastward though Thursday night and then turn north and make landfall along the Georgia/South Carolina border before moving inland though the Carolinas.
Impacts to Carteret County are expected late week with heavy rains across the county as the primary hazard, with 6-8 inches possible on the coast. Rain chances will increase across Carteret County Thursday night, with most widespread rainfall expected on Friday and Saturday.
Several periods of moderate to heavy rain are expected to move across the area during this time, possibly resulting in minor to moderate coastal flooding. Flash flooding is possible in the areas of heaviest rainfall.
Gusty winds will also be possible late this week and weekend as Ian moves west of the county. Isolated downed trees and power outages will be possible due to gusty winds and saturated soils. Rainfall totals and the timing of the heaviest rain could be adjusted based on the eventual track of Ian.
Plans should include:
Have multiple ways to receive emergency info, including watches and warnings. Make sure emergency alerts are enabled on your cell phone and download a weather app. Sign up for Code
Red, the county's mass notification system. It will send an alert to land lines and mobile devices in case of an emergency. Register at http://carteretcountync.gov/525/Emergency-Notification.
Have an emergency plan and practice it. Know where you would go if you need to evacuate. Make a plan to stay with family, friends or at a hotel. Be sure to play for elderly relatives and pets.
Gather some emergency supplies and refresh your emergency kit. Visit ReadyNC.gov for information on how to build an emergency kit.
Visit KnowYourZone.nc.gov to see if you are in a predetermined evacuation zone. Learn your zone and listen for it if evacuations are ordered by local governments. If you are in an area that floods regularly, you will want to watch the updates closely.
Carteret County Emergency Services updates will appear on the Carteret County website at www.carteretcountync.gov and on the Carteret County Facebook page @carteretcounty. For the latest weather updates, visit https://www.weather.gov/mhx/.
