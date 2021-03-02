BEAUFORT — Work is nearly complete on the construction of a permanent fuel farm at Michael J. Smith Field Airport, with airport officials planning a walkthrough this week to ensure it’s ready to be put to use fueling aircraft.
The Carteret County-Beaufort Airport Authority met for its regular monthly session Thursday evening via Zoom to receive an update on the fuel farm project, among other topics. Randy Fender of Talbert & Bright, the airport’s engineering firm, reported the site work is complete, the fuel tanks have been installed and walkthroughs are scheduled for this week to verify the completion of various punch list items.
“The testing is underway right now, we should have a good indication beginning of next week if everything passed,” Mr. Fender said Thursday. “At that point, everything should be good to go and you guys should be able to utilize that as needed.”
The more than $1 million project gives the airport its first permanent fuel farm, a service which was previously provided by the contracted fixed-based operator. It is being funded through federal Non-Primary Entitlement funds, which the airport is eligible to receive since it has never constructed an in-house fuel farm before.
Mr. Fender also informed the authority Thursday he was able to work with the Federal Aviation Administration to secure about $25,000 in additional NPE funds for this year. Typically, the airport can only receive $150,000 in such funds per year. The airport had to borrow $600,000 from the county to pay for construction of the fuel farm, with plans to pay the sum back over four years as NPE funds come in.
“(The FAA) was able to get you guys a little more than $25 grand in additional NPE (funds) which other airports were not using,” Mr. Fender said. “So that’s a little less money that you have to use out of your 2024 NPE.”
In other business Thursday, the airport authority approved some spending items related to ongoing projects, including $5,000 to move power lines related to the reconstruction of several hangars. The authority also approved an initial expenditure of $3,000 requested by Airport Manager Jesse Vinson to create a marketing campaign for the airport.
