BEAUFORT - The legality of more than 1,500 votes in Carteret County were brought to the attention of local officials Monday evening.
Volunteers from Carteret County Votes Count, a non-partisan volunteer group, presented their data during the monthly board of commissioners meeting held upstairs at the Beaufort Court House.
Group member Lynn Caraway led the discussion during the time allotted for public comment.
"To date, we have spoken to hundreds of residents across the county," Caraway said. "We became aware of potentially unlawful voter records, such as duplicate North Carolina voter IDs which could allow a person to vote twice, and a significant number of registrations from mailbox addresses written as if it was a home address."
According to the official North Carolina voter registration application, residents must provide information on where they physically live. Addresses such as P.O. boxes and mail-drop locations are not allowed.
"We found page after page after page of these addresses," Caraway said. "It is a daunting and time-consuming task to correct each one."
Barbara Smith, another volunteer with Carteret County Votes Count, expanded on the comment with data gleaned from public voter records.
Smith explained her organization found "about 1,500" of these anomalies that may not be legal, such as addresses from local marinas, RV trailer parks, campgrounds, old and non-existent addresses, duplicate registrations, business addresses and properties that have not been lived in since before the 2020 election.
"You know every vote counts," Smith said. "Many of these are not real issues, only individual negligence or clerical errors. But they still need to be resolved. Our people need to know (the results) are accurate."
Representatives from Carteret County Votes Count said they hoped to continue sifting through voter data before it is scheduled to be erased in early September.
Vice Chairman of the Carteret County Board of Commissioners, Robin Comer, and Commissioner Jimmy Farrington commended the group on their grassroots effort to create a more secure environment for future elections and suggested they take their findings to the Board of Elections.
"If you found these discrepancies, let's figure out why they are there and what it takes to clean them up," Comer said. "If it is there, we need to straighten it out."
The commissioners previously expressed their support for the organization during a meeting in March where it was announced the League of Women Voters, many of whom also compose the Carteret County Votes Count, had partnered with Carteret Community College to host an educational event designed to expand public awareness of the election process.
