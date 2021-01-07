NEW BERN — With January set as National Glaucoma Awareness Month, the Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging and Glaucoma Research Foundation remind residents it’s important to get regular eye exams and support those suffering with the disease.
Glaucoma is a disease where pressure builds up and damages the eye’s optic nerve and is one of the leading causes of vision loss and blindness.
Glaucoma is often called “the sneak thief of sight” because it has few symptoms or warning signs in its early stages. It can be diagnosed only by a eye exam by an eye care practitioner.
The most common form of the disease is primary open angle glaucoma, which causes peripheral eyesight to slowly diminish, and is age-related. There is currently no way to restore vision lost from glaucoma because once the nerve cells become damaged, they do not regenerate.
The Glaucoma Research Foundation began National Glaucoma Awareness Month in 1978.
A few important facts you should know about glaucoma in adults:
- More patients than ever are affected — More than 3 million people in the U.S have glaucoma, and the number is rising.
- Glaucoma can affect people of all ages — The most common form of glaucoma, primary open angle glaucoma, becomes more prevalent with increasing age.
- Demographics do play a role — Glaucoma is a leading cause of blindness among African American people; it is also highly prevalent in Hispanic people over the age 65.
- There is no cure for glaucoma yet. However, medication or surgery can slow or prevent further vision loss.
The best way to protect your sight from glaucoma is to get a comprehensive eye examination.
For more information or to request a free educational booklet visit glaucoma.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.