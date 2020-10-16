Fire destroys workshop in Newport

NEWPORT — A resident’s workshop on Sparrow Hawk Lane in this community was destroyed by fire Friday.
Newport Deputy Fire Chief James Ainsworth said his department received a call at 11:30 a.m. Friday that a shop building was on fire at 342 Sparrow Hawk Lane.
“By the time we arrived it was about 75 percent engulfed in flames,” he said.
The workshop was about 75 feet from the resident’s home, which was never threatened by the fire, according to Deputy Chief Ainsworth.
He said it took about 10 minutes to get the blaze under control and there were no injuries.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
As well as Newport, the Broad and Gales Creek and Morehead City fire departments reported to the scene. Other units en route to the fire were canceled, and the Cherry Point Fire Department was placed on standby in Newport until the fire was contained.
