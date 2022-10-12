EMERALD ISLE — The Bogue Banks beach town had a safe tourism season, with ocean rescue calls down sharply from 2021.
Ocean Rescue Coordinator Bill Mathias, speaking the board of commissioners meeting Tuesday night, said that there have been 41 rescue calls, down from 75 as of this time in 2021.
Mathias attributed the decrease, in part, to an increased effort to educate beachgoers, and called it “preventive lifeguarding.” The town also had more warning flags on the beach in more locations – red flags mean hazardous conditions exist and swimming isn’t advised, while yellow flags mean conditions are normal, but caution is advised – and noted that lifeguards worked the beach later in the day this year. The came about after a 2021 study showed a significant number of rescue calls had come in after 5:30 p.m., the previous “off-the-beach” time.
The lifeguards worked from April 1 through September 30.
There also has been an increased effort to get the word out to beachgoers about the hazards of being in the ocean, especially rip currents. More businesses are getting safety information into the hands to their customers, thanks to a concerted effort by the town and by resident Danny Shell, through his nonprofit organization, Know Before You Go-NC.
Mathias also said there was great participation – 72 people – in the town’s junior lifeguard program this summer.” The program not only teaches ocean safety, but also is intended to interest young people in working for the town as lifeguards in the future.
All the lifeguards are certified by the U.S. Lifesaving Association. There are two lifeguards at each of the town’s two major beach accesses, and others roam the entire strand.
The town has significantly and consistently beefed up its ocean safety program, including establishing the ocean rescue coordinator position, since 2019, when two Wake Forest teenagers drowned Easter weekend and two others drowned later in the season.
One person, a 57-year-old man visiting the town, drowned in the ocean this season, in July.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.