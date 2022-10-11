BEAUFORT - Carteret County Public Schools announced Monday that Jody McClenny, the school system’s current chief academic officer, has been named assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction. Her new position will start Nov. 1.
The announcement comes in the wake of transitions in the school system’s leadership after Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson announced in late September he was resigning to become the new superintendent of the Buncombe County school system, effective Nov. 1. His last official day with Carteret County is Oct. 31.
The school board then named Richie Paylor, the assistant superintendent of operations, as the district’s new superintendent, effective Nov. 1.
“Ms. McClenny is a native of Carteret County and has served our school system in a variety of leadership capacities for over 20 years,” Paylor said in a press release. “She is a curriculum expert and brings a high level of experience and knowledge to the job. As assistant superintendent, her successful background as an administrator and teacher in the system will serve her well. Her commitment to excellence and her understanding of the needs of all children will help lead our district for many years to come.”
A native of Harkers Island, McClenny is a 1993 graduate of East Carteret High School. She received an undergraduate degree in elementary education from Trevecca Nazarene University in Tennessee and taught elementary school in Nashville, Tenn. for three years.
In 2001, she returned and joined the staff of Newport Elementary School as an elementary teacher. She received a master’s degree in school administration from East Carolina University and was named the assistant principal at NES in 2014. McClenny was selected as NES principal in 2016 and served there until being named chief academic officer for Carteret County public schools in 2021.
McClenny was named the 2019-20 Carteret County Public Schools Principal of the Year, the 2015-16 CCPS Assistant Principal of the Year and the 2013-14 CCPS Teacher of the Year.
“I am extremely proud of the success of our students across the district. We have amazing teachers, staff, and administrators who go the extra mile for every student,” said McClenny. “I am excited about this new opportunity. It is an honor to continue to serve and to lead in one of the finest school systems in the state.”
