Carteret Health Care reports no COVID hospitalizations

CARTERET COUNTY — For the first time in more than half a year, Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported zero COVID-19-related hospitalizations Tuesday and Wednesday.
The hospital announced the milestone in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.
“We love our patients and our community! We celebrate when we give them excellent care and this afternoon we even celebrated those who did not need us,” the post reads. “For a moment in time, this afternoon we celebrated that we had ZERO Covid-19 patients in the hospital. Of course we will be here if and when they return, but for just a bit, we are glad that no one with covid needed hospital care.”
According to past updates from the Carteret County Health Department, the last time CHC recorded zero COVID hospitalizations was Sept. 2. The number reached as high as 20 hospitalizations reported Jan. 15.
Meanwhile, health officials reported Wednesday they have confirmed 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Carteret County since Monday. Of the 4,865 total documented cases since March 2020, the county reports 70 cases are currently considered active and 4,744 are considered recovered. The death toll remains at 51.
As COVID-19 trends stabilize statewide and vaccinations continue, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday he expects to lift many of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, including mandatory social distancing, capacity and mass gathering restrictions, by Tuesday, June 1.
“Each shot in an arm is a step closer to putting this pandemic in the rearview mirror,” the governor said. “North Carolinians have shown up for each other throughout this entire pandemic and we need to keep up that commitment by getting our vaccines.”
To date, North Carolina has administered more than 6.5 million COVID-19 vaccines, with 46.9% of adults in the state at least partially vaccinated and 35.1% fully vaccinated. To make an appointment with the County Health Department for a vaccine, contact 252-728-8550, option 2, during normal business hours.
