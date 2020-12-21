Nonprofits hold out hope for end-of-year donations

MOREHEAD CITY — With the coronavirus pandemic causing a decline in donations for numerous nonprofits, many organizations are hoping for a rush of last-minute giving as the end of 2020 quickly approaches.

One organization that has been particularly hit hard with a decrease in donations is The Salvation Army, which reports a 50% drop in donations locally and nationwide.

Maj. Aaron Goldfarb with The Salvation Army in Morehead City said Wednesday local donations were down by $150,000 overall for 2020. That includes a $110,000 drop in mail-in donations and $40,000 in Red Kettle donations.

“We are looking at having to cut services the first of year, such as rent and utility assistance,” he said, adding that he may have to cut hours for employees.

That’s why he’s hoping residents will rally to make up some of the loss as the year comes to an end Thursday, Dec. 31.

The organization will hold a #RescueChristmas Challenge beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Golden Corral parking lot in Morehead City. This involves his wife, Capt. Jamie Goldfarb, being raised in a scissor lift, where she will remain until $25,000 in donations is raised.

Maj. Goldfarb said he sent out information to Carteret County Chamber of Commerce members and others inviting them to participate.

As well as monetary donations, The Salvation Army welcomes people to shop and donate at its thrift store at 2800 Bridges St. Proceeds from the sale of items goes back into social services and operations.

Salvation Army employees and volunteers were busy Thursday sorting the various donations coming into the store, and workers said they anticipate a rush right after Christmas.

“I call it the end-of-year cleanup for people,” Salvation Army Thrift Store Manager Melissa Ward said. “It starts anytime right after Christmas and by the first of January we have gotten everyone’s household items and clothes.”

Ms. Ward said with so many people spending more time at home due to the pandemic, donations to the store remained steady.

“I think a lot of people must have decided to go with a natural Christmas celebration this year because we are getting a lot of artificial Christmas trees and decorations,” she said. “We’re also getting a lot of clothing and housewares.”

Maj. Goldfarb said monetary donations are by far the most critical need for the organization right now, because those funds go to assist residents in need. Those who want to donate can go to salvationarmycarolinas.org/moreheadcity. Donors can also mail checks to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 399, Morehead City, NC 28557.

Another nonprofit seeing an increase in last-minute donations at its thrift store is Loaves and Fishes of Beaufort, a nonprofit that operates a substance abuse counseling center, rehabilitation homes and a food pantry.

Thrift Store Manager Jonathan Lamm said, “After Christmas we get inundated with donations at the thrift store because people get new clothing, new household items and games.”

Mr. Lamm said the thrift store at 1710 Live Oak St. would be open until 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to facilitate last-minute donors. Receipts will be given to those who request them. In addition, monetary donations are especially welcome. For monetary giving, checks can be mailed to Loaves and Fishes, P.O. Box 2535, Beaufort, NC 28516. Donations can also be made online at loavesandfishesnc.org.

The Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter has also begun seeing an increase in donations.

“We’ve been down a little this year, but it always picks up at Christmas time and at the end of the year,” Shelter Manager Rachel Hardin said. “We get monetary donations and we start getting a lot of items like blankets, towels and dog and cat food.”

Ms. Hardin said as well as monetary donations, the shelter could use cat litter, cat food and kitten food.

To donate, checks can be mailed to 853 Hibbs Road, Newport, NC 28570. Donations can also be made online at cchsshelter.com.

The Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter in Newport is also hoping for donations to make up a $15,000 deficit due to not being able conduct outreach and education programs this year.

“It’s been especially difficult because the demand for services has been up because more people have been at home finding more injured wildlife to bring us,” OWLS Executive Director Brooke Breen said.

Donations can be made online at outerbankswildlifeshelter.com or through Amazon Smile. Checks can be mailed to 100 Wildlife Way, Newport, NC 28570.

As well as monetary donations, Ms. Breen said the shelter needs fresh fish under 8 inches, such as mullet or menhaden, unscented laundry detergent, bleach, whole corn, crushed corn, Dawn dish soap, paper towels and toilet paper. Items can be dropped off at the shelter.

While nonprofits need the donations, it’s important that donors give wisely and responsibly, according to Charity Navigator. The group, based in Glen Rock, N.J., helps guide intelligent giving by evaluating the financial health, accountability and transparency of 9,000 charities. To see trends and tips on responsible giving, go to charitynavigator.org.

