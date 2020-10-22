Morehead City Council grants extensions in latest round of condemnation cases

MOREHEAD CITY — The city council Oct. 13 granted two more property owners 90-day extensions to either carry out demolition orders or secure funding to repair structures the city has condemned and ordered be removed.
The Morehead City Council held condemnation appeal hearings for the two properties in question during its regular monthly meeting in the council chamber of the municipal building. The meeting was also broadcast via Zoom, with some members of the public attending virtually.
Structures the city’s chief building inspector deems unsafe and unfit for human habitation are condemned and must be demolished within 60 days of the order declaring them so. However, property owners may appeal the decision before the city council to request a reversal or for more time to carry out the order. The appeal hearings are quasi-judicial in nature.
The council held four condemnation appeal hearings last month, granting each of those property owners 90 extra days to demolish or find funding to repair the structures. As with last month’s hearings, Morehead City chief building inspector Robert Davis appeared last week to testify before the council and provide background information.
The city council first heard from Erma Cody and Roger Cody concerning a property they own at 1104 Avery St. Ms. Cody noted the home has not been occupied in more than a decade and has suffered severe damage from multiple storms.
Brad Piland, an attorney with Legal Aid NC who is representing the Codys in their condemnation case, said he is trying to help the family find a funding source to be able to repair the home. He said if they are unable to secure funding in the time frame granted by the council, the family would demolish the structure instead.
“The homeowners are looking into all options,” he said.
The council followed the precedent it set last month and granted the Codys a 90-day extension in their condemnation case.
Members next heard an appeal from Ann Lewis Thomas for her structure at 2205 Fisher St. Ms. Thomas appeared over Zoom to present her case, saying she, like the Codys, had hoped to repair the home. However, she acknowledged the poor condition of the structure and said it seems more likely she will have to demolish. She asked for a similar 90-day extension to be able to carry out that process.
“At this point, without the money to really repair it as I’d like, my son said he would like me to request a 90-day extension to give him an opportunity to dismantle it,” she said, noting the home hadn’t been occupied in about 15 years.
The council granted Ms. Thomas 90 extra days to carry in her condemnation case.
In addition, as part of the consent agenda, the city council approved an ordinance allowing the building inspector to proceed with removing a condemned structure at 304 N 15th St. The property owners did not submit an appeal before the deadline and did not remove the structure within 60 days as required by the demolition order.
After demolition, the city will place a lien upon the property for the cost of demolition.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
